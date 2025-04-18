Middle East

Gaza: 15 killed in Israeli strikes

AFP
Gaza City
Mourners react during the funeral of victims from the Abu al-Rus family who were killed in a reported Israeli strike on a tent shelter in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip, at Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Yunis on 17 April, 2025.AFP

Gaza's civil defence agency said Friday that 15 people, including 10 from the same family, had been killed in two overnight Israeli strikes.

Civil defence spokesman Mahmud Bassal said on Telegram that "our crews recovered the bodies of 10 martyrs and a large number of wounded from the house of the Baraka family and the neighbouring houses targeted by the Israeli occupation forces in the Bani Suhaila area east of Khan Yunis," in the southern Gaza Strip.

A boy stands by the remains of a tent shelter that was reportedly hit by an Israeli strike in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on 17 April, 2025.
AFP

Bassal later announced that a separate strike hit two houses in northern Gaza's Tal al-Zaatar, where crews had "recovered the bodies of five people".

The Israeli military, which did not immediately comment, has intensified its aerial bombardments and expanded its ground operations in the Gaza Strip since it resumed its offensive in the besieged Palestinian territory on 18 March.

On Thursday, the civil defence agency reported the deaths of at least 40 residents in Israeli strikes, most of them in camps for displaced civilians, as Israel pressed its offensive.

