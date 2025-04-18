Gaza: 15 killed in Israeli strikes

Gaza's civil defence agency said Friday that 15 people, including 10 from the same family, had been killed in two overnight Israeli strikes.

Civil defence spokesman Mahmud Bassal said on Telegram that "our crews recovered the bodies of 10 martyrs and a large number of wounded from the house of the Baraka family and the neighbouring houses targeted by the Israeli occupation forces in the Bani Suhaila area east of Khan Yunis," in the southern Gaza Strip.