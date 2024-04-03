World powers condemn deadly Gaza air strike on aid workers

World powers widely condemned an Israeli strike in the Gaza Strip that killed seven charity staff delivering desperately needed aid to the war-torn territory.

World Central Kitchen -- one of two NGOs spearheading efforts to distribute aid brought by boat -- said a “targeted Israeli strike” on Monday killed Australian, British, Palestinian, Polish and US-Canadian staff.

US President Joe Biden said he was “outraged and heartbroken”.

In a strongly worded statement, he said Israel’s investigation of the strike “must be swift, it must bring accountability, and its findings must be made public.”

Biden added that the provision of humanitarian relief in the Palestinian territory has been difficult “because Israel has not done enough to protect aid workers trying to deliver desperately needed help to civilians.”