Washington shows signs of strained patience with ally Israel 

The administration of President Joe Biden has begun to publicly air its differences with the Israeli government over the conduct of the war in Gaza, expressing its exasperation even as it remains largely steady in its support.

Biden referred this week to "indiscriminate bombing" in Gaza, underscoring his frustration with conservative Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, whose government Biden agrees is starting to lose global support.

The Democratic US administration is even beginning to talk about a "timetable" for how long Israel's high-intensity military operations can continue.

Warnings have multiplied in recent weeks, with senior US officials such as Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaking of the "far too high" number of Palestinian civilians killed, and the gap between commitments made by Israel to respect civilian lives and the reality on the ground.