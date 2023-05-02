Rocket fire from Gaza after Palestinian hunger striker dies: AFP

Palestinian militants fired rockets from the Gaza Strip Tuesday, an AFP journalist witnessed, following the death in Israeli custody of a leading figure in the Islamic Jihad group who was on hunger strike.

The Israeli military in a statement said “sirens sounded in the area of kibbutz Saad” close to the Gaza border, warning of incoming fire.

The rocket launches follow the death of Khader Adnan who was a leading figure in the occupied West Bank within the Islamic Jihad militant group.

Israel’s prison service said “a national security detainee... (who) began a hunger strike on 5.2.23, died this morning.”