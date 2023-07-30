Israelis protest after government pushes through key reform

Thousands of Israelis took to the streets Saturday to protest the government’s decision to forge ahead with its judicial reform package despite widespread opposition.

Demonstrators waving Israeli flags rallied in the country’s commercial hub Tel Aviv, keeping up the momentum of months of protests against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s proposals.

“We still love this country and we’re trying to fix all the problems,” said film composer Itay Amram.

“We’re not accepting any of it,” the 27-year-old told AFP, railing against what he saw as the government’s “constitutional revolution”.

From the northern city of Haifa to Eilat on the Red Sea, protest organisers promoted rallies nationwide in the biggest test of public opinion since the government put a key plank of its reforms to a final vote in parliament on Monday.