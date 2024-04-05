Iran vows to punish Israel at funeral for officers killed in embassy strike

The dead included one of Iran’s top soldiers, Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Zahedi, a senior commander in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) who was visiting the Iranian embassy compound in the Syrian capital Damascus on Monday.

“No act of the enemy against the sacred Islamic republic will go unanswered,” Major General Hossein Salami, the IRGC commander-in-chief, told the crowd gathered in Tehran. “Our brave men will punish the Zionist regime.”

Former Guards commander Mohsen Rezaei, commenting on the possibility of retaliation against Israel, said: “The decision has been made. It will definitely be implemented,” according to the semi-official Tasnim new site. He did not elaborate.