Israeli strikes on Lebanon kill at least 33: ministry

A wave of Israeli strikes on east and south Lebanon on Saturday killed at least 33 people, the health ministry said, as Israel intensified its air campaign against Iran-backed Hezbollah.

"Israeli enemy raids targeting the Baalbek-Hermel region killed 20 people, including 11 in the Knaissseh locality," a statement from the ministry said of attacks on the east of the country where Hezbollah holds sway.

Another 14 people were wounded, it said.

In the south, where Hezbollah also has a strong presence, Israeli strikes killed at least 13 people, including seven rescuers linked to the group and its Shiite ally Amal.