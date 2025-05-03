Saudi Arabia executed 100 people in 2025 so far: AFP tally

Saudi Arabia executed two people convicted of terrorism related charges, the interior ministry said Saturday, bringing the total number of executions carried out this year to at least 100, according to an AFP tally.

The ministry's announcement posted on social media said the two Saudi nationals had been executed for their involvement in "terrorism", including joining a terrorist organisation and attending training camps abroad, where they learned to produce explosives.

"After they were referred to the competent court, a ruling was issued confirming the charges against them and ordering their execution as a punishment," read the statement.