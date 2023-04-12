Syria, Tunisia to exchange ambassadors, end decade of estrangement

Syria and Tunisia will reopen their respective embassies, the two countries said on Wednesday, almost a decade after Tunis severed ties to protest at a deadly crackdown on protesters opposed to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

The announcement further chipped away at Syria's isolation in the Arab world arising from its decade-long civil war, which killed hundreds of thousands of people, drew in numerous foreign powers and splintered the country, destabilising the wider region.

Tunisia reopened a limited diplomatic mission in Damascus in 2017, in part to help track more than 3,000 Tunisian Islamist militants fighting in Syria.