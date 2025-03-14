Syrian Druze clerics head to Israel for first pilgrimage

A delegation of Syrian Druze clerics headed to Israel Friday, an AFP correspondent in southern Syria said, for the first such pilgrimage since Israel’s creation in 1948.

Around 60 clerics gathered near the village of Hader, located in the demilitarised buffer zone on the Golan Heights in Syria, under the gaze of Israeli soldiers recently deployed to the area, the journalist said.

Two buses awaited their arrival on the Israeli side, where according to a source close to the delegation they will visit the Tomb of Nabi Shuaib in the Galilee, one of the most important figures in the Druze faith.

They will also meet the spiritual leader of the Druze community in Israel, Sheikh Mowafaq Tarif.