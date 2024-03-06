Biden calls on Hamas to accept ceasefire by Ramadan

US President Joe Biden called on Hamas on Tuesday to accept a Gaza ceasefire deal by the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, while the Palestinian militant group warned talks for a truce and hostage release cannot go on "indefinitely".

As famine threatens Gazans, US and Jordanian planes again airdropped food aid into the besieged territory of 2.4 million people in a joint operation with Egypt and France.

US Vice President Kamala Harris has expressed "deep concern about the humanitarian conditions in Gaza", while the World Health Organization (WHO) has reported children dying of starvation in two northern Gaza hospitals.

Envoys from Hamas and the United States have been meeting Qatari and Egyptian mediators in Cairo for negotiations over a six-week truce, the exchange of dozens of remaining hostages for hundreds of Palestinian prisoners and the flow of aid to Gaza.