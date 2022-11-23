Body of Israeli 'taken' from hospital, Palestinian teen killed

The body of an Israeli killed in a car accident was "taken" by Palestinian militants from a West Bank Hospital Tuesday, officials said, as a teenager was killed in clashes between the army and militants.

The Israeli army said the body of an 18-year-old Israeli-Druze who died in a "serious road accident" in the West Bank was "taken" from a hospital in Jenin, a stronghold of Palestinian militant factions in the north of the occupied West Bank.

Local sources told AFP the body was in the hands of an armed group.

Abductions of Israelis, dead or alive, have been used in the past as bargaining chips by armed Palestinian groups to secure the release of prisoners and the return of the bodies of Palestinians killed in clashes by Israel.