Huthi rebels kill 10 Yemen soldiers: military sources

Four Huthi fighters were also killed and several were wounded, the sources said. There was no immediate comment from the rebels.

The attack targeted a site manned by the separatists, who aspire to create an independent South Yemen such as the state that existed until 1990, the military sources said.

A flare-up of violence has rocked south Yemen in recent months, with several fighters loyal to Yemen's secessionist Southern Transitional Council and soldiers killed in attacks attributed to Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula.