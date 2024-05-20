Ebrahim Raisi: What to know about the Iranian president

After hours of uncertainty, Iranian media on Monday morning confirmed that the country's president, Ebrahim Raisi, had died in a helicopter crash the previous day.

The helicopter was carrying the 63-year-old ultraconservative president as well as foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and others in East Azerbaijan province.

But exactly who is Raisi, who, after conservative and moderate rivals were disqualified by a hardline oversight body, came to power in 2021 replacing the moderate outgoing leader Hassan Rouhani, and what might happen in Iran and elsewhere in the wake of Sunday's accident?