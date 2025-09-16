Heavy bombing in Gaza City after Rubio backs Israel

Israel heavily bombarded Gaza City on Tuesday, witnesses told AFP, after US Secretary of State Marco Rubio backed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s new offensive there and its stated goal of eradicating Hamas.

Rubio showed no daylight between himself and Netanyahu on a visit to Jerusalem on Monday, saying Israel could “count on our unwavering support” for its military push in the devastated Palestinian territory.

Hours later, witnesses told AFP there is “heavy, relentless bombing on Gaza City” which levelled homes and left people trapped under the rubble.