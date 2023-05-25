Iran unveils new ballistic missile

Iran's defence ministry on Thursday unveiled a new ballistic missile with a range of 2,000 kilometres (1,242 miles) and a capacity to carry warheads weighing over a tonne.

The Kheibar missile -- the latest version of the Khorramshahr which is Iran's longest-range missile to date -- was unveiled alongside a replica of the Al-Aqsa mosque in east Jerusalem, in a live broadcast on state television.