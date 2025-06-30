Over 900 killed in Iran during 12-day war with Israel: state media

At least 935 people were killed in Iran during its 12-day war with Israel, Iranian state media reported Monday, nearly a week since a ceasefire took hold.

"During the 12-day war waged by the Zionist regime against our country, 935 martyrs have been identified so far," the official IRNA news agency quoted judiciary spokesman Asghar Jahangir as saying.

The death toll included 132 women and 38 children, Jahangir said.