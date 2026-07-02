Where do US, Iran talks stand after Doha negotiations: What we know

Iran and the United States concluded a round of indirect talks in Doha, mediators said Thursday, as they kept up efforts to advance negotiations and lower tensions following recent exchanges of fire.

In June, Washington and Tehran agreed a memorandum of understanding, brokered by Qatar and Pakistan, which included a 60-day ceasefire pausing the war that broke out with US-Israeli strikes in late February, as well as the reopening of the blockaded Strait of Hormuz.

The 14-point deal also set a timeline for talks to permanently end the war and settle issues like arrangements for Hormuz, reconstruction funding for Iran and the future of the Islamic republic's nuclear programme.

Here is what we know about the latest round of discussions: