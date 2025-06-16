Tehran residents flee Israeli attacks, sparking huge jams: Reports

Residents of Tehran have fled the Iranian capital in large numbers in the face of Israeli bombardments, creating immense traffic jams on the main road heading north, according to social media content posted on Monday.

Images verified by AFP, shot by a social media user from an overpass, showed near immobile traffic on a Tehran highway heading north with almost no vehicles in the opposite lane.

Israel on Friday launched a surprise aerial campaign targeting sites across Iran, saying the attacks aimed to prevent its archfoe from acquiring atomic weapons -- a charge Tehran denies.