52 killed in Israeli strikes in east: Lebanon Health ministry

Lebanon's health ministry said 52 people had been killed in Israeli strikes on Friday in the country's east, attacks for which the Israeli army had not issued evacuation warnings.

The ministry reported "52 people killed and 72 wounded in an updated toll of today's Israeli enemy strikes on the Baalbek-Hermel region". Twelve of the victims were killed in the village of Amhaz, it said, while nine others were killed in Yunin and eight in Bednayel.