The invisible wounds haunting Israel's Gaza veterans

Months after returning from the frontline in Gaza, Israeli army captain Israel Ben Shitrit says he is still haunted by the ghosts of the war he left behind.

"The scream of the soldier asking for rescue... no matter where I am, I will always hear that scream," he told AFP, speaking of a comrade he had been unable to save.

Ben Shitrit was himself seriously wounded in combat in early 2024.

His testimony comes as Israel faces a wave of suicides among troops suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) in the wake of several conflicts.