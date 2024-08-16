40,000 and counting: the struggle to keep track of Gaza deaths

With Gaza largely in ruins after more than 10 months of war, the Hamas-run territory's health ministry has struggled to count the death toll, which on Thursday surpassed 40,000.

Israel has repeatedly questioned the credibility of the daily figures put out by the ministry and US President Joe Biden did so too in the early stages of the war.

But several United Nations agencies that operate in Gaza have said the figures are credible and they are frequently cited by international organisations.

Data collection

Two AFP correspondents witnessed health facilities enter deaths in the ministry's database.

Gaza health officials first identify bodies by visual recognition from a relative or friend, or by recovering personal items.

The deceased's details, including name, gender, birth date and ID number, are then entered in the health ministry's digital database.

If bodies are unrecognisable or unclaimed, staff record the death under a number, noting all available information.

Any distinguishing marks that may help with later identification, whether personal items or a birthmark, are collected and photographed.