Israel says it mistakenly killed three Gaza hostages

Israel said its troops had killed three Gaza hostages after mistaking them for a threat, with the armed forces expressing "deep remorse" over a "tragic incident" that sparked protests in Tel Aviv.

The Israeli military said Yotam Haim, Alon Shamriz and Samer El-Talalqa were shot during operations in a neighbourhood of Gaza City.

The trio was among those kidnapped during Hamas's raids into Israel on 7 October, which killed 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and saw an estimated 240 hostages taken, according to Israeli authorities.