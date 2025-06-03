Father of 6 killed ‘for piece of bread’ during Gaza aid distribution

Cries of grief echoed across southern Gaza’s Nasser Hospital Monday as dozens came to mourn Hossam Wafi, after the father of six was killed while attempting to get supplies to feed his family.

His mother, Nahla Wafi, sobbed uncontrollably over her son, who was among 31 people killed by Israeli fire while trying to reach a food distribution site the previous day, according to the Palestinian territory’s civil defence agency.

“He went to get food for his daughters -- and came back dead,” said Nahla Wafi who lost a son and had relatives injured on Sunday.

Hossam Wafi had travelled with his brother and nephew to a newly established distribution centre in the southern city of Rafah.

“They were just trying to buy (flour). But the drone came down on them,” his mother said, as she tried to comfort four of her granddaughters in the courtyard of Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis.