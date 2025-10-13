Israeli army says seven hostages transferred to Red Cross in Gaza
Seven Israeli hostages were transferred to the Red Cross in Gaza on Monday, the first group of what is expected to be 20 survivors, according to the Israeli military and security service.
"According to information provided by the Red Cross, seven hostages have been transferred into their custody, and are on their way to IDF and ISA forces in the Gaza Strip," the statement said.
"The IDF is prepared to receive additional hostages who are expected to be transferred to the Red Cross later on."