With no majority, what options remain for Israel's Netanyahu, Eisenkot?

Following elections in which Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his main rival Gadi Eisenkot both fell short of a majority, each is claiming a mandate to govern -- though neither has explained how.

Given the indecisive result, the two leaders would need to find a way to broaden their blocs if they hope to secure a governing coalition, but so far very little information has leaked about potential behind-the-scenes negotiations.

If neither succeeds in securing a coalition, the country will have to head back to the polls.

AFP looks at the most plausible scenarios for each side forming a government.