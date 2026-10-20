What's behind Egypt's move towards possible military involvement in Saudi-Yemen conflict?

Egypt's parliament is expected to vote next week on whether to authorise the armed forces to help defend Saudi Arabia against attacks by Yemen's Houthis if Riyadh requests its support.

The move would bring the Arab world's most populous country closer to direct military involvement in the widening conflicts unleashed by the US-Israeli air assault on Iran in February.

President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi requested the approval in a speech on Saturday, saying Egypt would "never, never forget our brothers in the Gulf" and telling Saudi Arabia's leaders that Cairo would "take any measure to protect you".

Like the Gulf states that have come under attack from Tehran in the Iran war, Egypt is a longstanding partner in the US-led security order that is being tested by the conflict.