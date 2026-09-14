Oman says Hormuz talks with Iran, Gulf states postponed

Oman has announced the postponement of a meeting Monday between Iran and Gulf countries on the Strait of Hormuz, the major flashpoint in the Middle East war.

Iran’s foreign ministry had said there would be a meeting hosted by Oman where the future of the strait, vital for global oil and gas flows, would be negotiated.

Tehran said Iraq and Gulf countries would take part, without specifying which states, but no country in the region had confirmed its participation while Bahrain ruled out attending.

“It has been decided to postpone to a later date the regional meeting that was to be held on Monday in Salalah, in order to create conditions conducive to a constructive dialogue,” the Oman News Agency said on Sunday.