Three dead, over 130 wounded after Iranian rocket strikes: Israel

AFP
Jerusalem
Responders work beside a damaged building following a hit by an Iranian ballistic missile in the Israeli city of Bat Yam, south of Tel Aviv, early on 15 June, 2025.AFP

Israel's emergency services said three people were killed and more than 130 wounded after Iranian rocket strikes hit two sites early Sunday.

A 69-year-old woman, an 80-year-old woman and a 10-year-old boy were killed, while 100 others were wounded in a rocket strike "in the central region", according to a spokesperson for Magen David Adom.

In Shfela region, another 37 people were wounded, the spokesperson added.

Israeli air defence systems intercept Iranian missiles over the Israeli city of Tel Aviv early on 15 June, 2025.
AFP

Iran targeted Israel warplane fuelling sites

Iran's Revolutionary Guards said early Sunday that the country had struck sites used by Israeli warplanes for refuelling, as the two rival states bombarded each other for a second day.

"Installations producing fuel for fighter planes and the (Israeli) regime's energy supply centres were targeted by a multitude of drones and missiles," the Guards said in a statement.

"The Iranian armed forces' offensive operations will continue more fiercely and more broadly if the depravity and attacks (against Iran) continue."

