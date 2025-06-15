Three dead, over 130 wounded after Iranian rocket strikes: Israel
Israel's emergency services said three people were killed and more than 130 wounded after Iranian rocket strikes hit two sites early Sunday.
A 69-year-old woman, an 80-year-old woman and a 10-year-old boy were killed, while 100 others were wounded in a rocket strike "in the central region", according to a spokesperson for Magen David Adom.
In Shfela region, another 37 people were wounded, the spokesperson added.
Iran targeted Israel warplane fuelling sites
Iran's Revolutionary Guards said early Sunday that the country had struck sites used by Israeli warplanes for refuelling, as the two rival states bombarded each other for a second day.
"Installations producing fuel for fighter planes and the (Israeli) regime's energy supply centres were targeted by a multitude of drones and missiles," the Guards said in a statement.
"The Iranian armed forces' offensive operations will continue more fiercely and more broadly if the depravity and attacks (against Iran) continue."