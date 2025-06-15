Three dead, over 130 wounded after Iranian rocket strikes: Israel

Iran's Revolutionary Guards said early Sunday that the country had struck sites used by Israeli warplanes for refuelling, as the two rival states bombarded each other for a second day.

"Installations producing fuel for fighter planes and the (Israeli) regime's energy supply centres were targeted by a multitude of drones and missiles," the Guards said in a statement.

"The Iranian armed forces' offensive operations will continue more fiercely and more broadly if the depravity and attacks (against Iran) continue."