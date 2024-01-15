Gaza war rages on 100th day

The Israel-Hamas war reached a grim milestone of 100 days on Sunday, with more civilian deaths in Gaza, and relatives of dozens of hostages still awaiting their freedom.

There were also casualties in the West Bank, and on the Israel-Lebanon border.

The conflict, sparked by unprecedented attacks on Israel, has created a humanitarian catastrophe for the 2.4 million people in Hamas-ruled Gaza, the United Nations and aid groups warn, and reduced much of the coastal strip to rubble.

The UN says roughly 85 percent of the territory's population have been displaced -- crowded into shelters and struggling to get food, water, fuel and medical care.

"It's been 100 days and our situation is very bad," said Mohammad Kahil, displaced to Rafah, in southern Gaza near Egypt, from the territory's north.

"There's no food, no water, no heating. We are dying from the cold."