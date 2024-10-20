Israeli strikes on Beirut after evacuation warning: state media

Two Israeli air strikes targeted south Beirut on Sunday after the Israeli army warned civilians to evacuate the stronghold of Lebanon’s Hezbollah movement, state media said.

The reported strikes came after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused the Iran-backed Hezbollah movement of trying to assassinate him by attacking his residence.

“Enemy (Israeli) airplanes carried out two strikes this morning on Beirut’s southern suburbs, one of them hitting a residential building in Haret Hreik” near a mosque and a hospital, the National News Agency reported.

The Israeli military had earlier issued an “urgent warning” for civilians living near buildings it said were affiliated with Hezbollah in the neighbourhood to immediately evacuate.

“You are located near facilities and interests affiliated with Hezbollah, which the IDF (Israeli army) will work against in the near future,” the military’s Arabic spokesman Avichay Adraee said on Telegram.