US says Iran sought help over president’s helicopter crash

The United States said Monday that arch-enemy Iran sought assistance over a helicopter crash that killed president Ebrahim Raisi, as Washington meanwhile offered condolences despite saying he had "blood on his hands."

The State Department said Iran, which has had no diplomatic relations with Washington since the aftermath of the 1979 Islamic revolution, reached out afer Raisi's aging chopper crashed in foggy weather Sunday.

"We were asked by the Iranian government for assistance," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller told reporters.

"We said that we would be willing to assist -- something that we would do with respect to any government in this situation," he said.

"Ultimately, largely for logistical reasons, we were unable to provide that assistance." He declined to go into detail or describe how the two countries communicated.