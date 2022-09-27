Lebanon migrant ship death toll rises to 100

Syrian authorities have recovered 100 bodies from a Lebanese migrant boat that sank off Syria last week, state media reported about one of the deadliest recent shipwrecks in the eastern Mediterranean.

The first bodies were found last Thursday and only 20 people were rescued out of as many as 150 passengers.

"The number of victims of the Lebanese boat has reached 100 people so far after another body was recovered from the sea," Syria's official news agency SANA on Monday quoted the head of Syrian ports Samer Kbrasli as saying.

All survivors have been discharged from hospital, SANA said.