Harsh living conditions aggravate Gaza burn injuries

With bandages wrapped around his head and body, Attia al-Sawafiri was lying in the burns unit of a Gaza hospital, waiting for his first skin graft.

The 50-year-old Palestinian has suffered chemical burn injuries not as a result of cross-border fighting, but while trying to unblock his drains -- a common problem in the Gaza Strip, where many people live in cramped housing with dilapidated infrastructure.

The harsh living conditions and unsafe energy supplies in the Palestinian enclave, blockaded by Israel for 15 years, are contributing to the thousands of burn injuries requiring treatment each year.

At Gaza City's Shifa hospital, Sawafiri recalled how he tried to clear the drains at home with caustic soda and hot water.