Abu Ibrahim al-Quraishi, Islamic State's slain leader

Abu Ibrahim al-Quraishi, a religious scholar and former soldier in Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein’s army, led Islamic State from the shadows for a little over two years before he blew himself up during a raid by US forces on a house in northern Syria.

The 45-year-old Iraqi had been an important leader in Islamic State's precursor, the Islamic State of Iraq - an offshoot of al Qaeda - since soon after the US invasion that toppled Saddam in 2003.

Quraishi, was named the leader of Islamic State, a violent Sunni Muslim jihadist group, shortly after his predecessor Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi also blew himself up during a U.S. operation in 2019 in Syria.