Oil prices settle down 9pc after Iran declares Strait of Hormuz open

Prices had already fallen earlier in the session as possible ​further talks between the US and Iran over the weekend and a 10-day ceasefire between Lebanon and Israel raised investors' hopes the war in the Middle East could be ‌nearing an ⁠end.

Addressing a sticking point in the talks, Trump said Tehran had offered to not possess nuclear weapons for more than 20 years.

"We're going to see what happens. But I think we're very close to making a deal with Iran," Trump told reporters outside the White House on Thursday.

Trump also said on Friday that the US has banned Israel from further bombing in Lebanon, using a harsher tone than usual with the ​longtime US ally.

Shortly after the announcement ​that the strait was open, ⁠a US official told Reuters that a military blockade of Iran involving more than 10,000 personnel remains in effect.