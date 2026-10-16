Houthi attack on Yemen presidential palace kills five, injures 16

The Houthis launched a deadly missile attack Thursday on the presidential palace in the Yemeni government's interim capital of Aden, as Saudi Arabia blamed Iran for the recent dramatic escalation in the long-running war.

The attack hit command centres located inside the Al-Maashiq presidential compound used by government forces and the Saudi-led military coalition that supports them, a Yemeni minister said on condition of anonymity.

Saudi Arabia and the internationally recognised Yemeni government it backs have come under sustained Houthi attack of late, shifting the focus of the wider Middle East war that erupted with US-Israeli strikes on Iran in February.