Saudi Arabia shortens Umrah visa validity to 1 month
Saudi Arabia has decided to reduce the validity of the Umrah entry visa from three months to one month. The duration will be counted from the date of visa issuance, according to a report published in the Saudi Gazette on Thursday.
However, the length of stay for pilgrims after arriving in Saudi Arabia will remain the same as before, three months, reported Al Arabia citing sources from the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah.
Since the beginning of the new Umrah season in early June, more than 4 million (40 lakh) foreign pilgrims have been issued Umrah visas. Compared to recent years, the number of pilgrims this season is significantly higher. In fact, within just five months of this year’s Umrah season, the number of foreign pilgrims has already set a new record.
According to the Saudi Gazette report the ministry has made some amendments in the Umrah visa regulations in this regard. According to the amended regulations, the Umrah visa will be cancelled after 30 days from the date of issuance if the pilgrim does not register to enter Saudi Arabia. Ministry sources stated that the new regulations will come into force from next week onwards.
Ahmed Bajaeifer, advisor at the National Committee for Umrah and Visit, said that the decision is part of the ministry’s preparations for the anticipated surge in Umrah pilgrims, particularly after the end of summer and the drop in temperatures in Makkah and Madinah. The aim is to prevent overcrowding in the two holy cities, cited the report.
Earlier, the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah had announced that any Muslim visitor in Saudi Arabia, regardless of visa type, would be allowed to perform Umrah. Holders of personal, family, e-tourist, transit, labour, and other visa types were eligible under this initiative. It remains unclear, however, what will happen to that decision following the latest regulations.