Gaza hospital chief held by Israel becomes face of crumbling healthcare

Israel’s raid on a major Gaza hospital and the arrest of its director over alleged links to Hamas have drawn global attention to the war-ravaged territory’s crumbling healthcare system.

For weeks, as fighting escalated around the Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza’s Beit Lahia area, its head Hossam Abu Safiyeh made desperate appeals to the international community to intervene and stop the violence “before it is too late”.

In the early hours of Friday, the Israeli military launched a major raid on the hospital, describing it as “one of the largest operations” it had conducted since the war in Gaza broke out in October last year.

The raid ended a day later, with the military announcing that it killed more than 20 militants and arrested over 240, including Abu Safiyeh on suspicion of “being a Hamas operative”.