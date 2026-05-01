Pivotal US-Iran war deadline approaches with no end in sight for conflict

US President Donald Trump faces a deadline on Friday to end the Iran war or make the case to Congress for extending it, but the date is most ​likely to pass without altering the course of a conflict that has lapsed into a standoff over shipping routes.

Ending the war appears highly unlikely.

Instead, analysts and congressional aides said they ‌expect Trump to notify Congress that he plans a 30-day extension or disregard the deadline, with his administration arguing that a current ceasefire with Tehran marked an end to the conflict.

Like most policies in a bitterly divided Congress, war powers have become deeply partisan, with opposition Democrats calling for Congress to reassert its constitutional right to declare war and Republicans accusing Democrats of trying to use War Powers law to weaken Trump.