Israeli troops on day four of deadly West Bank raid

Israel pressed on with a large-scale military operation in the occupied West Bank for a fourth day Saturday, while fierce fighting raged in the nearly 11-month Gaza war.

As Palestinian militants fought Israeli troops in Jenin refugee camp, a local official said soldiers had destroyed most of the streets while power and water have been cut off.

A Gaza health official meanwhile said vaccinations had begun there following the first confirmed polio case in the besieged Palestinian territory in 25 years.

The World Health Organization says Israel has agreed to a series of three-day "humanitarian pauses" to facilitate the polio vaccination drive, which an international aid worker told AFP would start in earnest Sunday.

COGAT, the Israeli defence ministry body which oversees civilian affairs in the Palestinian territories, said it would begin at 6:00 am (0300 GMT).

In the northern West Bank, clashes and explosions persisted in Jenin, and both the health ministry and the Red Crescent reported two more Palestinians killed there. Israel's military said a 20-year-old soldier was killed and another severely wounded.