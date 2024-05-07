Israel sends tanks into Rafah and seizes key crossing

Israel sent tanks into Rafah in war-torn Gaza's far south and took control of the border crossing with Egypt on Tuesday, as its war with Hamas entered an eighth month.

The military's thrust into the eastern sector of the overcrowded city came a day after Israel warned Palestinians in the area to evacuate ahead of a long-threatened ground operation.

Army footage showed tanks flying the Israeli flag taking "operational control" of the Palestinian side of the border crossing, it said, in a deployment that had a "very limited scope against very specific targets".

Overnight, heavy bombardments rocked Rafah, an AFP correspondent reported. The Kuwaiti hospital said 23 people were killed and the Najjar hospital said another four people were killed.

The latest violence comes after four Israeli soldiers were killed Sunday in a rocket attack on the Kerem Shalom crossing that was claimed by the armed wing of the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

The Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades said they fired at Israeli troops at the crossing again on Tuesday.

The war in the Gaza Strip was sparked by Hamas's unprecedented 7 October attack on Israel, which resulted in the deaths of more than 1,170 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally of Israeli official figures.