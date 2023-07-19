Thousands rally, Israeli reservists step up protest against judicial change

Protests against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s judicial overhaul intensified on Tuesday with demonstrations nationwide, and a retired Israeli air force general said 161 of the corps’ reserve officers had vowed to no longer report for duty.

The officers, with ranks ranging from major to brigadier-general, notified the military of their decision over the last three days and would publish a joint statement - with names redacted - on Wednesday, Asaf Agmon told Reuters.

The drive by Netanyahu’s nationalist-religious coalition to change the justice system and curb some Supreme Court power has sparked unprecedented protests, bruised the economy and stirred concern for Israel’s democratic health among Western allies.

Some reservists have threatened not to heed call-up orders as part of the protest.