Iran war spreads to Red Sea and Caspian, Gulf quiet as US forgoes strikes

Signs of the Iran war's spread emerged this weekend despite a pause in US strikes, as Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis attacked Saudi oil installations along the Red Sea coast and Iran accused Ukraine of targeting an Iranian vessel in the Caspian Sea.

The US military said on Saturday that its naval blockade against Iran "remains in full effect" but did not explain why it halted a streak of 13 nights of escalating strikes. Asked about the pause, a senior official in President Donald Trump's administration said Trump "has always been clear that his preference is diplomacy, but he has shown Iran what will happen if they fail to come to the table in a serious way.”

There were also no reports on Saturday of attacks from Iran on neighboring countries, like those that have been taking place daily in response to the US attacks.