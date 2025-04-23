Israeli military says ‘likely’ intercepted missile launched from Yemen

Israel’s military said Wednesday that a missile was “launched from Yemen”, where the Iran-backed Huthi rebels have regularly targeted Israel.

Shortly after 4:00 am local time (0100 GMT), the Israeli army announced that the missile triggered air raid sirens in Haifa and other communities in northern Israel.

“An interceptor was launched toward the missile, and the missile was most likely successfully intercepted,” it said on Telegram.

Since the war in Gaza broke out in October 2023, the Huthis have repeatedly fired missiles and drones at Israel in what they say is a show of solidarity with the Palestinians.