Clashes in Al-Aqsa mosque, skirmishes in streets during Israeli flag march

"Death to Arabs," some youths shouted as they entered Damascus Gate, the main entrance to the Old City's Muslim neighbourhood. "An Arab is a son of a whore," one small group yelled out in front of Jerusalem's ancient walls.

Ahead of the march, police said 2,600 Jews toured Al-Aqsa esplanade, a record number for a single day.Some of the visitors wore religious garb and prostrated themselves. A few held up Israeli flags and sang the national anthem.

The preacher of the mosque, Sheikh Ikrima Sabri, denounced their behaviour. "What happened today in Al-Aqsa mosque hadn't taken place since 1967," he told Reuters, accusing the government of deliberately looking to escalate tensions.

The Islamist group Hamas, which governs the Gaza Strip, also condemned the scenes, which went viral on social media.

"The Israel government is fully responsible for all these reckless policies and the following consequences," senior Hamas official Bassem Naim told Reuters.

In recent years, Hamas has cast itself as a defender of Muslim Jerusalem. After weeks of confrontations last year over Palestinian evictions in the city, Hamas fired rockets into Israel during the march, triggering an 11-day war that killed at least 250 Palestinians in Gaza and 13 people in Israel.