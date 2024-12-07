Iran plans to increase enriched uranium production, says IAEA

Iran plans a major increase in the production rate of highly enriched uranium, the UN nuclear watchdog said Friday in a confidential report seen by AFP.

An updated design of Iran's Fordo plant showed that the effect of the change "would be to significantly increase the rate of production of uranium enriched up to 60 per cent", the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) report said.

Production will jump to more than 34 kilogrammes of highly enriched uranium per month, compared to 4.7 kilogrammes previously, added the report to the IAEA's board of governors.