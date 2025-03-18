Israel pounds Hamas in Gaza in strikes that rescuers say killed 121

Mediated by Qatar, Egypt and the United States, the initial phase of the ceasefire took effect on January 19, largely halting more than 15 months of fighting in Gaza triggered by Hamas' October 7, 2023 attack on Israel.

That first phase ended in early March, and while both sides have since refrained from all-out war, they have been unable to agree on the next steps for truce talks.

In a post on Telegram in the early hours of Tuesday, the Israeli army said it was currently "conducting extensive strikes on terror targets belonging to the Hamas terrorist organisation in the Gaza Strip".

Gaza's civil defence agency reported more than 121 people had been killed "most of them children, women, and the elderly". At least 150 people were also wounded by the "aggression, aerial bombardment and artillery shelling".

Israel ordered all schools close to the regions neighbouring Gaza shut, as the government in a statement said it would now act with "increased military force" against Hamas.

Witkoff told CNN on Sunday he had offered a "bridge proposal" that would see five living hostages, including Israeli-American Edan Alexander, released in return for freeing a "substantial amount of Palestinian prisoners" from Israel jails.

Hamas on Friday had said it was ready to free Alexander and the remains of four others, who an official of the movement described as Israeli-Americans.

Witkoff said Hamas had provided "an unacceptable response" to the proposal and "the opportunity is closing fast."

