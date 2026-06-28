Iran Guards say strikes against Kuwait, Bahrain in retaliation for US attack

Iran's Revolutionary Guards said on Sunday that it carried out strikes against Kuwait and Bahrain in retaliation for US attacks on Iranian territory, warning any further aggression would be met with a "crushing response".

Iran and the United States have both accused the other of violating their fragile ceasefire, straining negotiations meant to end the Middle East war.

The Guards "destroyed eight important US military facilities at the Ali al-Salem base in Kuwait and at the Fifth Fleet naval base in Port Salman in Bahrain," they said in a statement.

"Any enemy aggression, whatever the pretext, even against insignificant targets... will have a crushing response," the Guards added.