US, Iran trade strikes in most serious clash since truce began

US forces struck a ground control station in the southern port area of Bandar Abbas, a US official said, prompting Iran to then target "the American air base that served as the source of the attack", according to IRIB, citing the country's Revolutionary Guards.

The Guards did not provide details on the location of the base, though Kuwait, which hosts US troops, said its air defences were responding to an attack.

Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei condemned the US strikes and said the Islamic republic would "take all necessary measures to defend its national sovereignty".

The ministry called the strikes "violations" of the truce, though the US official described them as "purely defensive, and intended to maintain the ceasefire".

The clash underscored the uncertainty surrounding the stuttering negotiations aimed at formally ending the conflict that began on 28 February with US-Israeli attacks on Iran, though neither side has appeared eager to return to all-out war.

Before Thursday's strikes, Amir, a 27-year-old software developer in the Iranian capital, said fears of renewed fighting were ever present in spite of the ceasefire and talk of a deal.

"I feel like nothing is certain yet," he said. "The daily question is: Will there be missile strikes tonight?"